Santa Maria, CA

Cristela Alonzo stars in Mother’s Day movie ‘Coast’

By Sam Rubin, Kobe Siy
 3 days ago

Actress and comedian Cristela Alonzo joined us live to talk about starring in a new film described as a great Mother’s Day movie called “Coast.”

It follows a mother (Alonzo) and daughter in the Central California farming town of Santa Maria, and their relationship experiences when the daughter becomes desperate to leave the town.

The film is out in select theaters and available on all major VOD platforms.

Alonzo was the first Latina to create, produce, write and star in her own network sitcom “Cristela” on ABC in 2015.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 15, 2022.

