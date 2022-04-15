ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City to provide 200 free trees to residents

 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to provide 200 free trees to residents (84060) this spring planting season as part of its Planting Park City initiative.

The project is part of the city’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon by 2030.

Residents can now reserve their trees on the Planting Park City website .

Participants can reserve up to two trees and plant them in the most strategic areas in their yard using an online tool provided by the Arbor Day Foundation .

This season’s trees include the following drought-tolerant species: Amur Maple, Bur Oak, Narrowleaf Cottonwood and Spring Snow Crabapple.

Trees will be distributed in five-gallon buckets.

Residents’ distribution days to pick up their trees are scheduled for June 9 and  June 12 at Quinn’s Junction.

“Healthy trees in our city provide green infrastructure, local resilience to increasingly extreme weather patterns, and improve our local air quality,” Mayor Nann Worel said in a press release. “Planting drought tolerant trees is a climate action that everyone can take.”

U.S. Department of Energy data predicts that proper placement of only three trees can save an average household between $100 and $250 in energy costs annually.

In other news, due to popular demand, Park City Municipal is increasing the number of rain barrels available for residents this year. You can sign up here . Pick up is May 8, from 12 pm – 2 pm at Quinn’s Junction.


