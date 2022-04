West Virginia baseball finally achieved a goal towards which it has been blistering all season — the single-season stolen base record. Victor Scott II actually double-dipped in WVU’s 5-2 win over No. 5 Oklahoma State on Saturday. He was the lucky (and fitting) man to do the honors when he dashed unopposed to second base in the seventh inning, raising the team total to 115 on the season, the most in program history. Scott II also set an individual record, grabbing his 30th bag of the season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO