Have you seen the two videos of a man chasing his riding lawnmower? They are priceless. It looks like this rabbit speed chase took place somewhere around Harrod, Ohio. Harrod is a small town with less than 400 residents just East of Lima, Ohio. Last Tuesday Abby Baughman uploaded a video to the popular social media app TikTok of a man running with every ounce of energy he had in an attempt to catch his runaway riding lawnmower. She titled that TikTok, "Casual Tuesday morning in Ohio😮‍💨🚜."

LIMA, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO