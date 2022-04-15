ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man found dead on Rancho Bernardo hiking trail

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a hiking trail in Rancho Bernardo Friday morning.

According to an SDPD official, at around 8:20 a.m., a woman jogging on a trail off Highland Valley Road, near Pomerado Road, spotted an unresponsive man on the trail.

The woman called emergency crews, and despite life-saving measures by paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the unidentified man was in his 40s.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under investigation, and police said the death was not considered suspicious at this time.

ABC 10 News KGTV

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

