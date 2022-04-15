ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Mayflower II sails through Cape Cod Canal on journey from Mystic Seaport Museum to Plymouth

By Bronwen Walsh
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gAyA_0fAWfZZI00

BOURNE – Mayflower II, the historic reproduction of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to the shores of historic Patuxet in 1620, passed through Cape Cod Canal about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Mayflower II left Mystic Seaport Museum Monday to head back to the State Pier in Plymouth. The 65-year-old wooden vessel spent the winter in dry dock at the Henry B. DuPont Preservation Shipyard at Mystic Seaport in Connecticut for routine maintenance and painting, according to the Plimoth Patuxet Museums' website .

The public can check out the spruced up vessel in Plymouth on Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m. The museum is also offering a “Mayflower 65th Celebration” weekend June 11-13.

More: Shark and seal safety guidelines for Cape Cod beachgoers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqtp4_0fAWfZZI00

The weekend will include music, face painting for kids and other family-friendly activities, according to the website. A celebratory fundraiser cocktail party will happen June 11.

The original ship arrived on June 13, 1957, after sailing from the United Kingdom to Plymouth.

Check out the Plimoth Patuxet Museums’ Facebook page for photos of the ship from various stages of its journey: www.facebook.com/PlimothPatuxet .

Learn more about the Pilgrims' miserable two-month journey in cramped quarters aboard the Mayflower.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Mayflower II sails through Cape Cod Canal on journey from Mystic Seaport Museum to Plymouth

Comments / 1

Related
FUN 107

Family Matters at the Arrival of Falmouth Cape Verdean Museum

Tracing family roots back through generations can help a person connect more deeply with a sense of self by learning about their family's past, where they came from, who they were, what they did, the trials they overcame, the accomplishments they achieved and the dreams they had. While there are...
FALMOUTH, MA
The Day

Mystic Seaport plays role in discovery of sunken whaling ship

Mystic — Research provided by Mystic Seaport Museum has helped play a role in the recent discovery of the only wreck ever found of a whaling ship in the Gulf of Mexico. While 19th-century ships hunted whales in the Indian, Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic oceans, whaling was rare in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, according to Paul O'Pecko, the museum's vice president of research collections.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod 5's Dorothy Savarese shares lessons from a life of leadership

Hi folks Wednesday looks like a lovely day on Cape Cod, but after that we might not see the sun again until the weekend. In the news: Cape Cod 5 CEO Dorothy Savarese shares lessons from a life of leadership, erosion unearths the 1,000-year-old grave of an Indigenous person on a Cape Cod beach, and House Hunt finds an amazing waterfront estate in North Chatham. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
CHATHAM, MA
The Independent

Cape Cod homes are falling into the sea. The coastal idyll has never been more popular

Across Cape Cod’s quaint towns and pristine sandy beaches, a taboo subject hangs in the salty air. The sea level is rising, and at an accelerating rate. In the next 30 years - the typical term for an American mortgage - average US sea level rise is expected to be 10 - 12 inches (25-30cm) due to climate change. On Cape Cod, the sea level has risen a foot in the past century, says Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Falmouth, Massachusetts, a threat that is being exacerbated by extreme storms pummeling the coast with heavier rainfall, storm surge and...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Bourne, MA
State
Connecticut State
Cape Cod Times

Lowest gas prices on Cape Cod? Here's an updated list

Hi folks — Looks like rain will linger overnight, then gradual clearing comes our way on Friday, with what appears to be a nice weekend in store. In the news: We've got a list of the lowest gas prices on Cape Cod, an Eastham musician is chosen for Hollywood Week on TV's "American Idol" and check out our report of which Massachusetts towns saw the most single-family home sales in 2021. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
EASTHAM, MA
Bristol Press

Treats shine through foggy morning at Plymouth Maple Festival

PLYMOUTH – Area residents and visitors gathered on a foggy, Saturday morning to celebrate a New England pastime, the tapping of sugar maples and the creation of maple syrup. The Plymouth Maple Festival returned to Plymouth Green with scavenger hunts and all manner of maple-sugared items. The event was first started in 2014 as part of a partnership with the Plymouth Historical Society and the Plymouth Congregational Church.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Cape Cod Times

Cold shoulder season: Why are Cape Cod springs so rotten?

Spring comes to Cape Cod with all the speed of a turtle carrying a big bucket of ice water. "When I moved here, I was told that the calendar went like this: January, February, March, March, March, June," said Cape gardening guru C. L. Fornari, reached by phone. "And sometimes, even the beginning of June is dicey."
ENVIRONMENT
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy