Transportation and Security Administration at Boise Airport is reminding people to not travel with firearms in carry-on luggage after confiscating several weapons Friday. Officers confiscated two guns at Boise Airport Friday morning after a routine security X-ray of carry-on luggage. The first confiscated weapon was a 9 mm Ruger P94 pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition. The gun was found in the luggage of a man traveling to Denver International Airport. The second gun was a 9 mm Springfield Armory handgun and was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition and was confiscated from a man traveling to Salt Lake City International Airport.

BOISE, ID ・ 23 DAYS AGO