The Lyrid meteor shower will light up the April night sky this week. Here's when you can see it.

By Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The meteors are back.

Following the usual wintertime lull in meteor shower activity here on Earth, the Lyrid meteor shower will be coming to a night sky near you later this week.  The shower is expected to peak on Thursday and Friday night, astronomers said.

"Your best bet for watching the Lyrids in 2022 is to watch in the hour before your local midnight, before the moon rises or gets very high in the sky," according to EarthSky.org .

A bright waning gibbous moon will rise from 1-2 a.m., obscuring all but the brightest meteors, the American Meteor Society said. This year it may be better to try to see these meteors from 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., the AMS said, while the sky is still dark.

The average Lyrid shower produces 15 to 20 meteors per hour, according to Space.com. Viewers should have a good view of the meteor shower for the three days around the shower's peak, according to the AMS.

The Lyrids have been observed for more than 2,700 years, NASA said, making them one of the oldest-known meteor showers.

The Lyrid meteor shower sometimes bombards the sky with up to nearly 100 meteors, known as outbursts, per hour. In 1982, for example, American observers saw an outburst of nearly 100 Lyrid meteors per hour, according to EarthSky. Japanese observers saw around 100 meteors per hour in 1945, and Greek observers saw that number in 1922.

No Lyrid outburst is predicted for 2022, but you never know.

SHOOTING STARS: How to watch every meteor shower in 2022

Lyrids are pieces of debris from the Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. In mid-April of each year, Earth runs into the stream of debris from the comet, causing the meteor shower.

The Lyrids begin as tiny specks of dust that hit Earth’s atmosphere at 109,600 mph, vaporizing from friction with the air and leaving behind the streaks of light we call meteors, Astronomy magazine reported.

The meteors appear to emanate from the constellation Lyra the Harp, near the bright star Vega, which rises in late evening and passes nearly overhead shortly before dawn, the magazine said.

The Lyrids are known for their fast and bright meteors, NASA said , though not as fast or as plentiful as the famous Perseids in August.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Lyrid meteor shower will light up the April night sky this week. Here's when you can see it.

