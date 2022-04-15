ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police arrest suspect in Sunday’s Montana Street murder

KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hnPq_0fAWeYnC00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in Sunday’s suspicious death in an apartment along Montana Street.

Officials say 19-year-old Juan Pablo Gil was arrested by EPPD Detectives, along with help from US Marshals, Thursday night at the intersection of Hawkins and North Loop, driving the victim’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Samuel Ortiz Lozano.

Gil was charged with Capital Murder and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1.2Million bond.

Police have not released Gil’s mugshot for publication.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

RELATED STORY – EPPD investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Central El Paso

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

Related
KTSM

Chaparral woman arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Chaparral woman is behind bars Monday, arrested after a Grand Jury indicted her for Attempted Murder after a brutal 2021 Christmas Eve stabbing attack on her boyfriend. 26-year-old Shelby Alexandra Delgado was arrested for the Christmas Eve stabbing attack on 30-year-old Luis Hinojosa. According to an El Paso Police […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested after break in, assault in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a home in Fabens and assaulted someone in the home. EPCSO officials say on April 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am., their Deputies were sent to a home along the 100 Block of South-East 1st Street […]
FABENS, TX
KTSM

Man dies in fiery East El Paso hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a man is dead following a fiery hit-and-run crash in East El Paso early Sunday morning. It happened around 5:50 a.m. on I-10 Eastbound near the Hawkins exit, where police say the drivers of a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe were driving east […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
State
Montana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
City
Hawkins, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Us Marshals#Hyundai#Capital Murder#Taco Bell#Mexican#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc
KRQE News 13

1 dead in northeast Albuquerque gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police responded to reports of shots fired Friday evening at the Maverik Gas Station at 3737 Princeton St. NE. Police say there was a dispute at the gas station and multiple shots were fired. A vehicle backed up during the dispute and hit a gas pump, damaging it along with the back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of opening fire outside Walmart is arrested, charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of opening fire outside an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing 20 charges after being arrested in Oklahoma last month. On Monday, Brianna Garcia was indicted on charges including shoplifting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia is accused of shoplifting from a number of stores across the city including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy