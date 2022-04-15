The Best French Press Coffee Makers Of 2022

As grocery prices have hit a 13-year record high, it's becoming clear that inflation may be painful for consumers. However, they're no fun for food manufacturers either because they have to deal with rising costs as well. While some are only too happy to pass the price increases on to the customer to keep profits flowing and shareholders happy, a handful of companies are willing to do what it takes to keep prices reasonable. One of those companies is AriZona, whose cans of iced tea still cost 99 cents. The company's owner Don Vultaggio told The Los Angeles Times that there is a reason for that. "I'm committed to that 99 cent price — when things go against you, you tighten your belt. I don't want to do what the bread guys and the gas guys and everybody else are doing. Consumers don't need another price increase from a guy like me."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO