Wendy’s fans in Wichita were alarmed recently to see the longtime restaurant at 3601 E. Harry had met the wrecking ball. But the site won’t be rubble for long. Just like it’s doing on Rock Road, Wichita’s Wendy’s franchisee Cotti Foods is planning to rebuild a newer, slicker restaurant on the site of the old one. And it will follow with the demolition and rebuilding of a third Wichita Wendy’s: the one at 601 N. West Street.

WICHITA, KS ・ 28 DAYS AGO