The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling EV of all time, yet given that it's only been on sale since 2017 just a handful of people have managed to drive one for more than 200,000 miles. One such person is Arthur Driessen, who runs the YouTube channel Voyage Without Carbon. Arthur uses his Model 3 to travel around North America and create content for his channel. Since he took delivery of his Long Range Model 3 in March 2018, he has clocked up over 200,000 miles.

