Rockland County, NY

30 Rockland Properties Fined For Rubbish, Garbage Accumulation

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Trash in Rockland County Photo Credit: My Harriman State Park/Facebook

More than two dozen properties in Rockland County are being investigated for code violations regarding rubbish and garbage accumulation that has built up over time, officials announced.

Rockland Office of Buildings and Codes Director Ed Markunas announced that the county is in the process of investigating more than 60 code violations across the Village of Spring Valley to hold property owners responsible.

According to Markunas, after recent reports of accumulating trash in Spring Valley, he sent out inspectors to investigate further and to hold property owners responsible, leading to the discovery of over 30 properties with more than 60 violations of the New York State Property Maintenance Code that included the accumulation of old tires, construction debris, furniture, and propane tanks.

“My office has been tasked with protecting the health and safety of the Village of Spring Valley and we all know accumulating trash is more than an eyesore, it becomes a breeding ground for pests and rodents,” Markunas said. "We hope our swift action leads to cleaner neighborhoods throughout the village.”

There were also at least five active cases of trash violations in Spring Valley, according to the Rockland County Codes Investigation Unit.

“This is not an easy job, but it is an important one,” Deputy Health Commissioner Catherine Johnson Southren added. “We face many obstacles from uncooperative building managers and landlords but are working on behalf of the best interests of the people of Rockland.”

