Varsity track and field: Freedom’s Alex Heidemann runs District 11′s best 1,600 time, while Palisades’ Thomas Smigo breaks 39-year-old record

Freedom's Alex Heidemann nudged Palisades' Thomas Smigo in the 1,600 at last Saturday's Pirate Invitational at Walter T. Rohrer Stadium in Kintnersville with a District 11-best time of 4:22.00. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Thomas Smigo broke Palisades’ 39-year record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:22.47 at last Saturday’s Pirate Invitational at Walter T. Rohrer Stadium.

The Palisades junior finished second in the event. Freedom’s Alex Heidemann, the reigning District 11 Class 3A 800 and 1,600 champion, ran a 4:22.00. That topped Heidemann’s 2021 area best time of 4:23.27.

Smigo broke the 1983 mark of 4:22.50, set by Carl Kemmerer — a teammate of Smigo’s father, Joe.

There were a host of other District 11 top performances in the past week in addition to Heidemann and Smigo beating the previous best in the 1,600.

Another girl’s record

Jim Thorpe’s Laura Clarke extended her school record Tuesday in the discus with a throw of 113 feet, 9 inches against Pine Grove. The toss beat her previous mark by four inches.

Clarke’s performance was one of improvements in all four girls’ field events this week. Dieruff’s Godwina Biney took over the top spot in the shot put with a toss of 34-8 Thursday against Stroudsburg.

Nazareth’s Kelly Leszcynski improved her school record in the javelin with a throw of 139-6 in Thursday’s meet against Liberty to take over the top spot. Parkland’s Coral Shivok added another foot to her best in the pole vault (12-0).

Parkland freshman Lucy Tobia ran a hand-held 1:00.70 Wednesday against Central Catholic and Easton, just .05 behind returning state runner-up in the 1,600, Olivia Haas of Blue Mountain.

Emmaus’ Hailey Reinhard improved her time in the 800 (2:19.20) Thursday against Bethlehem Catholic.

Pleasant Valley’s De’Nair Drew took over the top spot in the 100 hurdles (15.20) in a tri-meet Wednesday against Allen and Pocono Mountain East.

Easton freshman Maggie Scalzo improved her top time in the 300 hurdles (46.30) Wednesday against Central Catholic and Parkland.

Parkland’s Madeleine Battista cleared 5-3 in the high jump to take over first. Dieruff’s Liberty Williams jumped 17-7 in the long jump Monday against Easton Stroudsburg North and Pleasant Valley.

Easton girls 1,600 and 3,200 relays took over the top spots in 4:08.70 and 9:55.0, respectively.

Southern Lehigh’s Madison Trout ran an 11.70 100 Tuesday against Pen Argyl, Salisbury and Northern Lehigh to improve her standing at the top.

In the same meet, Salisbury’s Katherine Medina nudged teammate Sophia Ascani in the 200 (25.60 to 25.70) to take over first.

Best of the boys

On the boys’ side, Emmaus Blaise Verrastro improved his area best in the 400 (50.70) Thursday against Bethlehem Catholic.

Hunter Bleam cleared 6-5 in the high jump to take over the District 11 top spot. Emmaus’ Aiden Hurlburt added an inch to his school record and area best in the pole vault (14-4).

Bethlehem Catholic’s foursome ran a 3:33 flat to move to the top in the 1,600 relay.

Wilson’s Damian Simpson ran a 10.50 Tuesday against Palisades and Catasauqua to move past his brother Damon in the 100.

Southern Lehigh’s Aiden Tobin ran a 22 flat Tuesday against Pen Argyl, Salisbury and Norther Lehigh to move ahead of Damon Simpson in the 200. Spartans teammate Chase Hensinger moved to the top in the 800 on the same day with a 1:58.50. And Jack Inglis ran a 14.90 to take over first in the 110 hurdles at the same meet.

Wilson’s Max Mueller had a season-best toss of 154-8 to improve his standing in the discus.

District 11 Track & Field bests

(through Thursday; FAT times noted when applicable)

BOYS

100 : Damian Simpson, Wilson, 10.50

200 : Aiden Tobin, Southern Lehigh, 22.00

400 : Blaise Verrastro, Emmaus, 50.70

800 : Chase Hensinger, Southern Lehigh, 1:58.50

1,600 : Alex Heidemann, Freedom, 4:22.00 (FAT)

3,200 : Justin Williams, North Schuylkill, 9:42.76 (FAT)

400 relay : Wilson (Zack Gillen, Zakai Hendricks, Damian Simpson, Damon Simpson), 42.40

1,600 relay : Bethlehem Catholic (Aidan Rompilla, Kensley Joasil, David Awuah, Kevin Soto), 3:33.00

3,200 relay : Parkland (Tyler Rothrock, Samuel Tomko, Jacob Barnes, Brady Hoffman), 8:34.70

110 hurdles : Jack Inglis, Southern Lehigh, 14.90

300 hurdles : Shaun Apsley, Northampton, 39.70*

High jump : Hunter Bleam, Salisbury, 6-5

Long jump : Logan Henry, Northampton, 22-7.5*

Triple jump : Samuel Chedester, Easton, 43-7.75

Shot put : Anthony Liguori, Stroudsburg, 52-2

Discus : Max Mueller, Wilson, 154-8

Javelin : Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South, 183-7

Pole vault : Aiden Hurlburt, Emmaus, 14-4*

GIRLS

100 : Madison Trout, Southern Lehigh, 11.70

200 : Katherine Medina, Salisbury, 25.60

400 : Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 1:00.89 (FAT)

800 : Hailey Reinhard, Emmaus, 2:19.20

1,600 : Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 4:55.43

3,200 : Hailey Reinhart, Emmaus, 11:20.80

400 relay : Southern Lehigh (Gianna Smith, Madison Trout, Taylor Graver, Marley Chase), 49.92

1,600 relay : Easton, 4:08.70

3,200 relay : Easton, 9:55.00

100 hurdles : De’Nair Drew, Pleasant Valley, 15.20

300 hurdles : Maggie Scalzo, Easton, 46.30

High jump : Madeleine Battista, Parkland, 5-3

Long jump : Liberty Williams, Dieruff, 17-7

Triple jump : Grace Nation, Parkland, 37-10

Shot put : Godwina Biney, Dieruff, 34-8

Discus : Laura Clarke, Jim Thorpe, 113-5*

Javelin : Kelly Leszcynski, Nazareth, 139-5*

Pole vault : Coral Shivok, Parkland, 12-0*

*School record

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

