RS Recommends: The Best Home Decor Finds from The Home Depot For Mother’s Day

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day 2022 is almost upon us and some of us are still looking for the right gift for mom, especially one that she can use over time. The Home Depot has a wide variety of Mother’s Day gifts and ideas, and a good chunk of them are home decor essentials to brighten up mom’s space.

Whether that’s a sweet-scented candle to help her relax or a picture frame to showcase her favorite family memories, we’ve listed the best options below. Scroll through and find a Mother’s Day gift your mom will love.

The Best Home Decor Mothers Day Gifts

1. Umbra Prisma Picture Frame

The Home Depot

This 19-inch frame holds three of mom’s favorite pictures, and can be hung on her wall either in portrait or landscape style. It’s got a metal build and a geometric prism design, giving this home decor find an almost 3D feel. It also weighs just about 3.15 pounds so mom will have no problem setting it up and immediately hanging it on her living room walls.



Buy:

Umbra Prisma Picture Frame

at

$37.99



2. ROOT CANDLES Floral Scented Candle

The Home Depot

A good candle produces a subtle, non-overwhelming aroma and can burn for a long period of time. That’s why we suggest snagging this floral scented candle that features three wicks and a burn time of up to 50 hours, according to the brand. This red-toned soy candle comes in a convenient jar as well and can be placed on mom’s dining table, bedside table or yoga room.

You can even add on a bunch of other candles in scents like candy cane and peach to finish off your Mother’s day gift.



Buy:

ROOT CANDLES Floral Scented Candle

at

$22.19



3. Christian Siriano Snow Throw Blanket

The Home Depot

You can never have too many throw blankets for your space, and this one from Christian Siriano is available in four monotoned colors and features a simple geometric pattern to add some texture to mom’s space.

It’s made out of polyester but is still surprisingly comfortable. Plus, the blanket is machine washable, so mom can just dump it in her laundry and have it looking as good as new all over again. If mom’s always cold, even during warm summer nights, this is the gift for her.



Buy:

Christian Siriano Snow Throw Blanket

at

$49.99



4. ZZ Plant

The Home Depot

If mom loves plants and needs one to add to her indoor space, go with this ZZ plant. This option also comes in a sleek white ceramic pot that will blend into her living space or home office.

The brand says that this plant is suited for indoor environments and that the soil is specially prepared to ensure the plant’s longevity. The plant is non-fragrant, so it won’t unnecessarily scent up the space. It’s also extremely low maintenance, requiring water only every other week, according to the brand. For moms that have a green thumb or are trying to add a bit of outdoors to their indoor space, go with the Zamioculcas Zamiifolia Plant.



Buy:

Zamioculcas Zamiifolia Plant

at

$42.98



5. Serene House Forest Aromatherapy Diffuser

The Home Depot

This aesthetic aromatherapy diffuser has seven LED light options and can run for up to eight hours on its intermittent mode. All mom will have to do is add water, her favorite essential oil and turn her new diffuser on. There’s an auto shut-off feature too for when the water tanks empty, meaning she’ll never have to worry about her new diffuser overworking or overheating.

Make sure to also add some essential oils to your gift so mom doesn’t have to worry about buying her own.



Buy:

Serene House Forest Aromatherapy…

at

$39.95



6. Vintiquewise Wooden Barrel Wine Rack

The Home Depot

Moms that love to entertain will need a good-looking wine rack to add to their kitchen, living room or bar space. This one from Vintiquewise comes in a barrel-shaped design and can hold up to 14 bottles of wine. It’s built out of wood and has a rustic feel to it. There’s even an engraving on the top that reads ‘Kings Old Wineries 1893,’ adding to the antique, wine-cellar feel.

There’s even an additional shelf atop the wine rack where mom can keep her wine glasses or cheese plate for when she has guests over.



Buy:

Vintiquewise Wooden Barrel Wine Rack

at

$204



7. LuxenHome 2-Piece Vase Set

The Home Depot

If you’re planning to gift mom some flowers this Mother’s Day, make sure to add this vase set to your gift. This set of two vases includes one large and one small vase, both handcrafted from iron. They’ve got a rustic beach house style which is further accentuated by the white tan color of the vases.

While mom can place artificial flowers and ferns in these vases, they also look good just as is and can be placed either at mom’s entryway or on her dining table.



Buy:

LuxenHome 2-Piece Vase Set

at

$56.99



8. Home Decorators Collection Throw Pillow

The Home Depot

You can never have too many throw pillows, and if mom is looking for an easy way to accent her space, consider this faux fur decorative pillow. It’s available in several light tones, including this coral blue, which will stand out against both beige and darker furniture.

This plush pillow is hypoallergenic and durable, according to the brand. Plus the faux fur is soft to touch, which means mom can use it for her afternoon naps.



Buy:

Home Decorators Collection Throw Pillow

at

$47.10

