Here’s why the Phillies don’t have their Sunday best uniforms yet

Phillies fans who attended or tuned into the team’s last Sunday home game April 10 at Citizens Bank Park may have noticed that the team was wearing its standard white home uniforms with red pinstripes.

Since 2008, the Phillies have typically worn an alternate uniform for Saturday and Sunday daytime home games featuring cream-colored jerseys and pants. However, when the season began, they weren’t ready.

A spokesperson for Fanatics , which produces the uniforms for all 30 Major League Baseball teams in Palmer Township, said a shortened spring training hampered the manufacturing process. Because of labor issues, Major League Baseball cut the preseason from six to three weeks, which made taking measurements for every player a major chore.

The company also makes uniforms for minor league teams, increasing the pressure. Production in Palmer has been around the clock to fill all orders.

“Fanatics makes customized uniforms for 2,200 players,” spokesperson Brandon Williams said. “With a shortened spring training we had nine days to measure all the players. We could only do that after they reported to camp.”

It was determined that each team would only receive their standard home and road uniforms to begin the season.

A definitive timetable hasn’t been set for the delivery of the Phillies’ alternate uniforms, but fans should expect to see them within a few weeks, Williams said.

Besides the cream-colored uniforms, the team also wears retro powder-blue uniforms that feature the team’s former logo.

Fanatics took over the Palmer facility on Newlins Mill Road from Majestic in 2017 when it acquired VF Corp.’s Licensed Sports Group for $225 million. The company has been partnered with Nike to make on-field uniforms and fanwear since 2020.

The Palmer plant typically employs 500-600 people, the largest remaining apparel manufacturer in the Lehigh Valley’s shriveled garment industry. In 2020, it temporarily stopped production of jerseys to make pinstriped masks and gowns for health care workers during the pandemic.

