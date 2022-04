Emanating from the world-famous London Palladium in England, Adele performs a medley of her original songs in NBC’s two-hour musical special An Audience With Adele!. If you’re looking for a relaxing way to end your weekend, NBC’s got you covered. Tonight’s special not only features Adele performing soulful renditions of her chart-toppers “Someone Like You,” “Hello,” and “Easy on Me,” but it also includes a number of celebrity attendees asking the Grammy-winner a variety of questions about her idols and inspirations. If you can’t watch Adele’s special live, the event will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock (more on that below).

