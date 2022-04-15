Dozens injured in clashes at al-Aqsa mosque

The Roman soldier may have not been the one who killed JesusGeralt/Pixabay. The literature present in the Bible states that Jesus had died from a Roman soldier’s spear that reached his heart and made him bleed out. However, one priest believes that the cause of death was not from the spear, but from a wound created whilst Jesus was carrying the heavy cross on his shoulder. The Rev. Prof Pullicino, based in London, has written a scientific paper about his theory and published it in the Catholic Medical Quarterly.

