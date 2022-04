Nearly a third (30%) of children worry about their family having enough to live on comfortably as the cost of living crisis deepens, according to a charity.Action for Children commissioned surveys of more than 5,000 adults and children aged as young as 11 to explore the biggest issues affecting childhood.Nearly half (47%) of children surveyed from low-income backgrounds (where the household annual income was less than £20,000) said they worry about their family’s finances, compared with one in seven (14%) children from high-income families (where the household income was more than £70,000 annually).The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said last...

