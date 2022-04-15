PRESS CONFERENCE: Hartford police give update on deadly shooting investigation

A 62-year-old woman who was shot in the yard of her apartment building in Hartford in the middle of the day last week has died, police said Monday. Cynthia Reynolds was outside her home on Irving Street in Hartford when she was shot just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, according to police.
Reading police are looking for an 18-year-old accused gunman, authorities said. Gisaiah Delgado shot another 18-year-old man in the left leg after an argument inside a home on the 1000 block of Spring Street around 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said. The victim was...
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police identified a New Haven man as a person of interest in the drive-by shooting death of a 56-year-old woman in Waterbury. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Tuesday that Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, a mother of three, was not the intended target. Over 20 bullets from at least two guns hit […]
Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
Two men in New Milford have been charged in connection to a road rage incident. Police say Stephen Bocci and Tyler Brown were driving together on Kent Road back in December 2021 and that both were involved in a road rage incident that ended in assault. Bocci is accused of...
GREENWICH — Francis Smith, the longest-serving prisoner in the state of Connecticut — incarcerated for a 1949 Greenwich murder he was convicted of in 1950 — is no longer behind prison walls. Smith, now 97, has been released on “supervised parole” to the 60 West nursing home...
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 22-year-old Connecticut woman. Journey Melody Jean-Pierre was last seen on Monday, April 4, in Middlesex County in the area of Spencer Street in Middletown, according to the Middletown Police Department. She is described as being 5-foot-10 and 250 pounds, with black/gray...
A South Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was found dead on Memorial Day Weekend in Wildwood three decades ago. The case dates back to 1990, when a 20-year-old woman from Putnam County, NY, was spending the weekend with friends in Wildwood, authorities said. Using a...
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
A man was killed and three others wounded during a drive-by shooting in Connecticut. The shooting took place around 7:10 p.m., Monday, April 4 in Hartford in the area of Mather Street at Bedford Street. Officers responded to the area after gunfire set off two different ShotSpotter alerts, said Lt....
A 52-year-old man has died after getting shot in an apparent road rage incident, authorities said. Police responded to a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, officers found the man had suffered from an apparent...
Hortensia Rengifo says she is still coming to terms with the tragic death of her son, one of several people killed by what police describe as an especially dangerous batch of fentanyl last year. Rafael Casasnovas was 32 when he died. Rengifo, a pediatric nurse, says she made the "gut-wrenching...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant. “It was quite an […]
EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man accused of putting a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association in East Lyme. Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday as a result of a long investigation by the East Lyme Police Detective Division, based on evidence discovered […]
