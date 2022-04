MASON COUNTY — Qualifying senior citizens will have the opportunity to supplement their monthly groceries with a newly available program at the Mason County Libraries. Library Director Pam Thompson said all three county libraries at Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven will be sites for the Community Supplemental Food Program’s Senior Boxes. The program is through the Department of Agriculture and is geared to improve the health of seniors age 60 and over by adding nutritious foods to their diets free of charge if they qualify.

MASON COUNTY, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO