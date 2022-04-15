Remembering "Easter Bonnie"

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate two people for the Sunshine Award. The first is Bonnie Baarlie. Bonnie is a wonderful neighbor who has always been thoughtful, caring, and helpful. Bonnie is active in her church assisting with the community meals, plays organ, and shares her home for bible study. Bonnie makes beautiful wreaths, crafts, and brightens the lives of others with her handmade card ministry. Bonnie takes her sister-in-law to appointments, on trips, or fun social outings. She offers a place to stay to others when needed or transportation. Bonnie shares flower bouquets, grapes, cherries, apples, and wonderful garden vegetables in season. Bonnie is a great cook and often shares her yummy cookies or homemade breads. She truly is a ray of sunshine and brightens the lives of many.

SOCIETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO