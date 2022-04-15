ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Remembering "Easter Bonnie"

thecheyennepost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonestly, the whole Easter Bonnet thing escaped me. Sure, I heard the song by Bing Crosby as he crooned about the Easter Parade and wearing your Easter Bonnet but I never really caught the drift. The history of the aforementioned headwear traces its history to European culture that used...

www.thecheyennepost.com

thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - April 14, 2022

I am Bentley, a big guy. I am a very outgoing and friendly boy who absolutely loves my special diet treats. I have a severe skin allergy to any protein besides pork, so we have him on Purina Pro Plan Hypoallergenic (HA) Hydrolyzed food as well as HA specific treats. I am crate trained and can be for hours. It is highly recommended that I go to a home with older children as I am not a big fan of hugs or grabbing. I have shown to be dog friendly with other dogs.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Kacey Musgraves has Willie Nelson's smoked joint on her wall

Kacey Musgraves has a framed joint smoked by Willie Nelson on her wall. The country pop star revealed the strange memento she kept from her jaunt with the 88-year-old music legend in 2014 while giving Architectural Digest a tour of her Nashville abode. Showing the joint, she said: “That’s going...
thecheyennepost.com

Mary Ethel Jackson

Mary Ethel Bernbeck Jackson was born December 24, 1937, in Lusk,. Wyoming to Gayle and Gilbert Bernbeck on the table in their neighbor’s. Named for her grandmothers, she was affectionately called Mary Ethel throughout her childhood. She joined older brother, Conrad Edward Bernbeck, to complete their family. The family...
LUSK, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Old West Days parade at risk of cancellation

JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson’s Old West Days Parade, the longest-running horse-drawn parade in the West, by some accounts, may not return from its pandemic hiatus. The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is considering calling off the parade, while keeping certain other Memorial Day events, because of declining participation, Chamber CEO and President Anna Olson said.
JACKSON, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Carol Toft

Carol Toft passed away on April 14 at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne. It was three days before her 81st birthday. Decades ago, as a 31-year-old mother, she faced a grave cancer prognosis and prayed to live long enough to raise her four young children. 47 years and 10 grandkids later,...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Back A Kid Breakfast

The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the Back-A-Kid Breakfast, taking place on Tuesday, May 10th at Little America Hotel & Resort. The Back-A-Kid Breakfast is a morning of fun and inspiration that ultimately allows the Club to serve members...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Ramona Salas

Ramona Salas, 91, of Cheyenne Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 13, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1931, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, the daughter of the late Severo Torres and Josepha Garcia-Ortiz. Ramona arrived in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1948, where she married her late husband, Delfino...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Recognizing National Lineman Appreciation Day

Our 21st Century system for delivering the safe, clean, reliable electricity that powers our lives is a modern marvel. It’s easy to take for granted that when we flip the switch, the lights will come on. But it takes a team of highly skilled experts – Black Hills Energy’s...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

LCCC Music Department Presents, ‘Let’s Dance’

Laramie County Community College’s Music Department will have you tapping your toes as it presents a celebration of dance music, fittingly called “Let’s Dance,” on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. The free concert will feature LCCC’s Brass Band, Jazz and Wind...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

All-City Children's Chorus Sets Final Concert of the Season

The Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus will present its final concert of its “Unforgettable” Season on Sunday, May 1 at 4:00 at the Cheyenne Civic Center. The Third Grade Choir will be performing along with the Concert and Lyric Choirs on this concert. The concert entitled “Favorite Classics”...
CHEYENNE, WY
