ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beachgoers attempt to swim and ride sick stranded dolphin that died

By Corrine Hackathorn
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTRF) A dolphin that was stranded on Quintana Beach in Texas died before rescuers could arrive on the scene after beachgoers attempted to swim with and ride the sick animal. Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is bringing awareness to Facebook about...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Neighbours tell of attempts to save toddler who died after dog attack

Neighbours have described attempts to save a 17-month-old girl who was attacked by a dog in her home.The toddler died in hospital of her injuries following the attack in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside, on Monday afternoon.One resident said: “We pulled up from school and heard screaming. I just ran over to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.”The neighbour, who is due to go to university to train as a paramedic, said the child’s parents were “hysterical”.She added: “I didn’t see the dog, I was just focusing on helping the baby.”Another neighbour who helped to give...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Quintana, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WLOX

Spring brings stranding season for dolphins along the Coast

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring has arrived and, with it, mating season. For the recovery team at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, that also means stranding season. On Tuesday, the team were called to Long Beach, where a dolphin washed ashore near the intersection of Troutman and Reynolds roads. The adult female was in fair condition, said IMMS Executive Director Moby Solangi.
LONG BEACH, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Whales#Strands#Accident#Wtrf#Tmmsn
KESQ

5-year-old boy riding an ATV dies in crash in Havasu Heights

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a 5-year-old boy has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights. They say the ATV crashed Saturday afternoon and the child later died at a hospital from his injuries. Sheriff’s officials say it appears the throttle may have stuck open on the ATV and the child was unable to stop it. A member of the boy’s family was riding another ATV and attempted to pull alongside the vehicle to pull the victim off, but was unable to do so. Sheriff’s officials say the crashed into a residential fence, then struck a block wall. The child was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Authorities say no criminal violations are suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOWT

14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district. Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Nathan Fleetwood missing: Body found in search for man, 21, who disappeared after night out

A body has been found in the search for a 21 year-old man who disappeared after a night out three weeks ago.West Mercia Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday.Mr Fleetwood was last seen on a night out in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on Sunday 27 March. Formal identification has yet to take place and his family have been informed.He was seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert’s Shed on Barker Street, wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.It is believed Mr Fleetwood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Man renovating home finds previous resident's letter from 1982

April 18 (UPI) -- A British man renovating his home looked behind a cupboard and found a letter written by a 14-year-old former resident in 1982. Carl Skivington said he was clearing out a room in his Burton-upon-Trent, England, home for renovations when he discovered an envelope concealed behind a cupboard.
HOME & GARDEN
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Missing Teen From Texas Found Safe

The 15-year-old girl missing from North Richland Hills, Texas has been found safe according to Oklahoma City police. Three arrests have been made following the disappearance of a teen from Texas. : Missing Texas Teenager Believed To Be In Oklahoma City Metro. 15-year-old Natalie Cramer was reported missing out of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 12

Charges filed in Pennsylvania crash that killed 3 NJ men

Pennsylvania State Police have announced charges in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Pennsylvania that killed three New Jersey men last summer. Brett Knoll, 38, is charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle. State police in Carbon County allege that his vehicle was traveling at an “excessive speed” that was considered “the primary contributing factor” of the crash.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York CityThe married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Her 13-year-old son Leo was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy