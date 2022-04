Stuart Broad appears to have distanced himself from succeeding Joe Root as England’s Test captain.Broad, 35, has been touted as a possible short-term replacement for Root, who stepped down on Friday after five years in the role.But the Nottinghamshire bowler, who has previously skippered England in both T20 and one-day international matches, hinted in his column for the Mail on Sunday that Ben Stokes was the leading candidate.Broad said: “Naturally, I am aware that my name has been touted as a potential successor to Joe as England captain and I guess that is because I am an experienced centrally contracted...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO