Greenfield School- Urvi Patel

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Urvi Patel. I am eighteen years old, and I attend Greenfield School in Wilson, NC. I plan on continuing my education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a biology major. I have been an active member of the Student Government Association serving as President,...

Southside High School- Dagoberto Garcia Edwards

My name is Dagoberto Ryan Garcia Edwards and I am so proud to be a graduate of Southside High School. While I am sad to leave, I am excited about my future. I will be attending NC State in the fall where I will study and major in the field of biology. Not too long ago I was undecided in terms of what I wanted to become of myself and felt lost when it came to determining a career that would benefit me for the rest of my life. During my time at Beaufort County Community College, where I will be graduating in May, I fell in love with the study of biology. More specifically the study of biochemistry. I have since then researched and found opportunities to expand this growing passion of mine. In ten years I see myself working for a biochemistry company within NC. Maintaining track of this goal won’t be easy, however as I have always told myself- the only person in life standing between me and my dreams is myself.
Havelock High School- Catherine Hurst

Hello! My name is Cat Hurst. I attend Havelock High School where I’m involved in our music program. I play piano, clarinet, and guitar, and I was a drum major in the marching band. I’m going to UNCW in the fall to study piano. When I’m not doing “music stuff,” I like to draw, skate, play video games and hang out with my friends. We spend a lot of time walking around different shops and malls, just being ourselves. This summer I want to spend a lot of time on the beach surfing, and I want to take a road trip with my friends. I don’t know where yet, but we’ll figure that out as we go.
The Epiphany School of Global Studies- Rachel Nguyen

My name is Rachel Nguyen, and I am a senior at The Epiphany School of Global Studies. At the end of May, I will be graduating from both The Epiphany School of Global Studies and the North Carolina School of Science and Math, earning my High School Diploma. Through high school, I have been an active member of several clubs such as the Science Olympiad, and Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society)l. This year I am president of the Science National Honor Society, Co-President of the Art National Honor Society, and secretary of the National Honor Society. I have also played on the junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams. Outside of school, I have shadowed at East Carolina Brace and Limb to gain valuable knowledge to better understand how my future work may impact the lives of others. In the fall, I plan to attend Duke University where I will major in biomedical engineering. I am beyond grateful for my experience at The Epiphany School of Global Studies and for being selected as a representative for the WITN class of 2022!
Eastern Wayne High School- Isa Alghorazi

Hello, my name is Isa Alghorazi. I am a senior at Eastern Wayne High School. I have three older brothers. I come from an Arab background, specifically a Yemeni one. Outside of school, I enjoy hiking, playing tennis, and just spending time outdoors in general. A fun fact about me is that I’ve never broken a bone.
Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.
Lejeune High School- Naomi Gordon

My name is Naomi Gordon and I am a graduating senior of the class of 2022 at Lejeune High School. I am top of my class, the senior class president, and love to give my time to improve my school community. When I was 14, I moved here all the way from San Clemente, California. My dad is in the military, so I have had to adapt to new places throughout my life. I love to experience new things and meet lots of new people. As I continue on my life journey, I plan to move back to California and attend a university for biological science. I am looking forward to what is to come for me!
Halifax County Early College- Zaniya Battle

My name is Zaniya Battle. I am a senior at Halifax County Early College in Halifax County, North Carolina. I have two siblings, my older brother (Donavan), and my younger sister (Zamiya). My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, making connections with people, traveling, and trying new things. In my school community, I serve as a peer tutor, COVID Tester, Class President, Student Ambassador, and Valedictorian. My education has always been my top priority before taking on any other opportunities. I had to make sure that my school schedule never interfered with my work schedule. When I graduate, I have interest in working in the medical field to soon become a doctor. I love helping people, I love making people smile, I love making people feel better, I love the drive and intensive moments that arise at quick notice, and lastly, I love to see the outcome whether it is good or bad because there is always room for improvement! My future goal is very important because it allows me to give back to the community. I also have to serve as a role model for my sister so that she will follow the right path. I also want to give a big shout out to my parents (William and Tyrana Battle) for always being there and supporting me to be the best me that I can be!
Pungo Christian Academy- Wilson Sawyer

My name is Wilson Sawyer, and I am an 18-year-old senior at Pungo Christian Academy in Belhaven, North Carolina. My parents are Rodney and Robbie Sawyer, and I have a sister named Allison and a dog named Daisy. I enjoy doing many things outside of school including playing the piano, hunting, spending time with family and friends, and following various motorsports. Over my high school career, I have participated in many school clubs and activities. I have played soccer, cross country, basketball, and baseball for PCA, and I am currently the assistant coach for the school’s first ever girls soccer team. Upon graduating, I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in pursuit of a degree in mechanical engineering. It is hard to imagine that my high school career is almost over, but I look forward to meeting new people and facing the challenges ahead.
Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College High School- Peter Van Chau

I was born and raised in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and I plan to stay in this area at least until I graduate college. I am 18 years old and currently attending Elizabeth City State University and am a senior for the class of 2022 at the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College. During the summer in between school, I used to travel a lot to visit family overseas and it has exposed me to my passion. Seeing massive aircraft often put me in a situation to have dreams to become a professional airline pilot. I am happy that my high school had allowed me to graduate with an associate degree allowing me to attend college in only two years. At Elizabeth City State University, I am majoring in aviation science with a concentration in flight education. The university will give me the tools necessary to achieve my passion and get my degree!
