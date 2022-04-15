Woman, 1-Year-Old Boy Killed in Southwestern Iowa House Fire

Two people have died in a house fire in Nottingham, the local fire brigade said.A woman and a man were found dead in a terraced house on Whittier Road in the suburb Sneinton.The formal identification process is yet to have taken place and enquiries are ongoing.Emergency services were called to the terraced house at 12:43am on Saturday, Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service said.The property was “severely damaged” by smoke and fire, and the adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews from five different stations tackled the blaze.A joint investigation by the fire department and police is taking place to establish...

