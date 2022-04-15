ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Clarifies Unincorporated Chaffee County No burn orders

By Jan Wondra
 3 days ago

Over the past several days the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has issued no-burn orders for unincorporated Chaffee County and in doing so it has created some confusion as to whether there are long-term fire restrictions in place. “The simple answer is NO,” says Chaffee County Sheriff John...

KKTV

Crews contain wildfire burning in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency crews say they have contained a wildfire in the area near County Road 319 west of Highway 285, just south of Buena Vista. The area south of the Kelly Ranch area were under pre-evacuation, but has since been lifted. Crews say the fire grew to 35 acres.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 220 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 220. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 40s. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KOLR10 News

Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for detention officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new detention officers. On March 24th, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., open testing for potential officers will be available at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 1010 N. Boonville. The test will include reading comprehension, math, spelling, and ethics questions. An online application […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
