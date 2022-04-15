ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google searches on crypto move beyond bitcoin

By Brady Dale
 3 days ago
There's a vibe shift afoot on the blockchains. "Buy crypto" is edging out "buy bitcoin" in Google searches. Why it matters: Bitcoin has always dominated the crypto market,...

Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit

Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is being targeted in a class-action lawsuit that alleges its arbitration policies are unenforceable. In a recent court filing, a plaintiff alleges that Coinbase’s arbitration agreement within its terms of service is legally unconscionable because it heavily favors one side. “Under California law,...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Are Sleeping on Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu, According to Analyst – Here’s His Strategy

A crypto trader who has built a large following with his timely altcoin calls says that Dogecoin (DOGE) and its biggest competitor are due for big gains. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 171,000 Twitter followers that he’s aiming to accumulate Shiba Inu (SHIB) with the expectation that DOGE triggers rallies in SHIB.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up With Bitcoin, Ethereum Firmly In The Red?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 4.14% higher at $0.1458 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. The bellwether meme coin surged even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded significantly in the red at press time, and the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.99% to $1.88 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Ethereum Rival Surges 49% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Correct

One low-cap Ethereum-rival altcoin is moving in the opposite direction of most of the crypto market, partially on the news of a major celebrity partnership. While numerous crypto assets saw declining prices this week, XDB, the native token for open-source blockchain project DigitalBits, skyrocketed in value by 49.5% in the past seven days.
STOCKS
Fortune

Robinhood’s crypto wallet just went live to 2 million users. But there’s a huge catch they need to know

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Digital stock trading platform Robinhood just released its crypto wallet to 2 million waitlisted users this week in a much-anticipated play that could have major implications for the emerging crypto sector. But it comes with some serious limitations.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Five Crypto You Should Know About

Generally, when we talk about crypto, people assume that we are talking about bitcoin. But for some time now, the king of cryptocurrencies has seen its market share decline in favor of a new guard with sharp teeth. To be sure, bitcoin remains the number one crypto with a 38.95% market share of the total crypto market valued at $1.98 trillion at last check, according to CoinGecko.
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: BitMEX Co-Founder Forecasts Bitcoin to Fall to $30K; Crypto Market Reports Largest Weekly Outflow Since Jan.

Crypto trading volumes at big Indian exchanges have gone way down since April 1 when a new crypto profit tax went into effect, CoinDesk reported Monday (April 11). India now has a 30% tax on profits from profits on crypto transactions, and it doesn’t allow offsetting gains with losses from other crypto transactions. Additionally, the 1% tax deducted at source liability will take effect July 1.
MARKETS
