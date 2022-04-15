Dramatic video shows shooting involving Nye County deputies, 2 suspects

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Stagg High School student has been taken to the hospital after she was stabbed by an intruder who approached campus, officials say. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday. According to the Stockton Unified School District, the student was taken to the hospital, but her condition is not known. The suspect, only identified by authorities as a man at this point, has been detained. It’s unclear how the suspect got on campus. Scene of the investigation at Stagg High School. Stagg High is now on lockdown. Stagg High School is currently under lockdown for the safety of all staff and students. A trespasser approached the campus and stabbed a student. The suspect is in custody and the victim has been transported to the hospital. The motive for the attack is under investigation — Stockton Unified (SUSD) (@StocktonUnified) April 18, 2022 Authorities say the incident doesn’t appear to be random and the student was targeted. A weapon has been recovered. The school district says counselors are on campus.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO