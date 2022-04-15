ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

Fire that caused millions in damage to Friday Harbor businesses declared arson

By KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF
 3 days ago
Investigators declared the blaze that destroyed multiple businesses on April 7 in the town of Friday Harbor on San Juan Island an act of arson. City officials said the four-alarm fire that caused millions in damage originated on the deck behind the...

