Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire, mayor says
By Melissa Alonso, Theresa Waldrop, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
3 days ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June, just two years after the previous chief resigned in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting in the city. Bryant became interim chief in June 2020, when then-chief Erika Shields resigned a day after an Atlanta Police Department officer shot and killed...
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said he plans to retire from the force at the end of April. The announcement came Monday morning. Bleichner has served as chief of police since 2011 and has been a member of the Normal Police Department since 1991. “I...
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WKRC) - A Ukraine flag stands tall outside Michael Ward’s home. Ward is a retired police chief for the City of Alexandria, KY. His police work extends far from just Kentucky. “I've been a contract employee going over and helping teach community policing to the national police...
A man was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta Tuesday after he punched a Southwest Airlines employee, according to police. Social media video of the incident shows Courtney Drummond shouting as he approaches a counter, and punching an employee. The video also shows several employees intervening. In a statement,...
The House voted to cut the state gas tax. Waterbury police are giving tips after several catalytic converters were stolen over the weekend. Hamden held a meeting on safety after recent crimes at popular shopping plaza. Updated: 2 hours ago. Meteorologist Mark Dixon says scattered showers will lead to heavier...
Mary Jackson is a former University of Memphis basketball player. The 32-year-old is one of six siblings who were raised by their father, James Jackson. About four months ago, Mary's sister, Marie Martin, and her daughter ran into Mary in the 200 block of South Front Street in Memphis, Tennessee.
ASHEBORO, NC (WGHP) — In a matter of four days, four teenagers have been shot in Asheboro. On Wednesday, Asheboro Police Chief Mark Lineberry confirmed the latest incident near Coleridge Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was a drive-by shooting. Shaheede Marshall, 19, was shot in the leg. The juveniles who were shot are 15 […]
ATLANTA — A teen was shot in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to police. An investigation into the incident is currently underway. Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Stone Road SW in Atlanta at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. This is not far from Stone Hogan Park.
ATLANTA — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in the woods of Atlanta's Carey Park neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to a "person deceased" call at 5 p.m. to the area of 7th St. NW and Etheridge Dr. NW. When...
A former WNBA star is reportedly facing some troubling charges from an arrest this past Friday. Shoni Schimmel, a two-time WNBA All-Star, was reportedly arrested on charges of assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. According to The Oregonian, Schimmel, 29, was...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 25-year-old man Friday night. The incident happened at a convenience store on Clifton Road around 8:30 p.m. Atlanta Police said a man walked in the store wearing a mask and latex gloves and carrying two...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a person found shot and killed along the Pryor Street I-20 highway ramp Thursday morning. According to Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, the Atlanta Police homicide commander, officers got a call about a person shot around 12:15 a.m. He added that the victim is about...
Approaching three years since the death of Ronald Greene, which one Louisiana State Police member described as "torture and murder," there have been no arrests or indictments of any of the officers involved. Meanwhile, the former head of the LSP on Thursday failed to appear at an appeal hearing related to the case.
Rapper DaBaby was at a North Carolina home Wednesday when a person trespassing was shot, the Troutman Police Department said. A 26-year-old man allegedly climbed the fence surrounding the property and was shot, according to an incident report from the police department. No charges were filed in the shooting as of Thursday night.
Twelve people were injured and three people have been detained following a shooting at a Columbia, South Carolina, mall on Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred on the premises of Columbiana Centre Mall, said Columbia Police Chief William H. "Skip" Holbrook. There were no fatalities reported from the shooting, he said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the identity of a man shot and killed early Saturday morning. Tolen L. Flowers, 30, was found in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street at approximately 2:08 a.m. April 16, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:15 a.m. Police are […]
ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — A former Armstrong police officer has been charged with dozens of crimes, making him the latest in a string of former town officials to face criminal charges in the last 14 months. Radio station KILR reports that former Armstrong officer Benjamin Scheevel was charged earlier this month with 84 felony and misdemeanor counts — some dating back to 2016. The counts include stalking of at least two women, non-felonious misconduct in office, assault and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He also faces counts of obstruction, theft and tax evasion. The case is being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is also pursuing cases again other former Armstrong officials, including the former mayor, police chief and several town clerks.
Comments / 0