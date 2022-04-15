ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire, mayor says

By Melissa Alonso, Theresa Waldrop, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June, just two years after the previous chief resigned in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting in the city. Bryant became interim chief in June 2020, when then-chief Erika Shields resigned a day after an Atlanta Police Department officer shot and killed...

