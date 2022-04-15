ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich Hospital asked 200 residents about creating a cancer care facility. Here’s how they felt.

By Robert Marchant
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH — A Greenwich Hospital survey of 200 respondents showed a high support for a planned cancer unit. The hospital administration hired a market-research firm, MMB of Boston, that polled some 200 local residents in the seven ZIP codes encompassing Greenwich in January and February as part of a campaign to...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

The single bid to upgrade the Greenwich Senior Center was too costly. Then, residents stepped up to help.

GREENWICH — Planned renovations for the Greenwich Senior Center are moving ahead now a private gift allowed the town to meet cost overruns for the project. According to the town, only one bid was received for the construction work, from Cos Cob-based Werner Construction — and its bid of $1.11 million was $115,000 above what the town projected for building costs.
GREENWICH, CT
WCAX

How hospitals are battling health care worker burnout

LANHAM, Md. (CBS) - The coronavirus pandemic has led to hospital staff shortages nationwide as health care workers report a significant rise in burnout. One survey by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses found nearly 70% of nurses said their experiences during the pandemic have caused them to consider leaving nursing.
LANHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
Greenwich, CT
Health
GreenwichTime

Want your name on a Greenwich building? The town is creating a how-to policy.

GREENWICH — What’s in a name? Greenwich residents will soon have step-by-step instructions for putting their moniker on town-owned buildings. The Board of Selectmen heard the first reading of a policy to formally set naming rights rules for review. No vote was taken but the policy is expected to move quickly with a board vote in April.
GREENWICH, CT
US News and World Report

Webinar: How Children’s Hospitals Can Plan for the Future of Pediatric Care and COVID-19

For the past two years, children’s hospitals have mounted an extraordinary front-line response to the COVID-19 pandemic, managing the physical and psychological toll of the public health emergency from their unique vantage point. As COVID-19 enters a new phase, this webinar will explore what children’s hospitals have learned since the onset of the pandemic and how that is informing their strategic thinking for the future. What can be predicted regarding new surges, variants and mitigation strategies? What is known about the lasting effects of COVID on young people, especially those who have grappled with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and long COVID? What does the future hold regarding vaccination and booster shots for young people? What cascading effects has COVID-19 had on children with other health conditions and on their education, nutrition and other social determinants of health? Hear from a panel of experts with insights on these questions and more.
HEALTH SERVICES
GreenwichTime

Officials: Greenwich sees ‘slight surge’ in COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations remain low

GREENWICH — Town officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 as the number of new cases climbs statewide and the rate of infection moves into the “red zone” in Greenwich. At issue is the latest subvariant of the omicron variant, which sent COVID-19 cases spiking at the start of 2022. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes this subvariant, known as BA.2, is responsible for more than 90 percent of the new infections in the Northeast.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
GreenwichTime

CT union warns five nursing homes of plans to strike on April 22

Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly thought they eliminated the threat of a major nursing home strike last spring when they pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into an industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic. But the risk of Connecticut’s first nursing home strike since 2012 — albeit a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

With bridge construction underway, Old Greenwich traffic faces detours until July 1

GREENWICH — The Sound Beach Avenue detour is in place as a long-awaited bridge replacement project officially gets underway in Old Greenwich. The construction is expected to last until July 1. The road is closed just after the traffic circle around the Perrot Memorial Library, putting it right in the middle of the main route to downtown Old Greenwich. It is also the main way toget to Greenwich Point, with beach season set to begin next month.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy