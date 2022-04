NEW YORK -- Prior to their Saturday afternoon game against the D-backs at Citi Field, the Mets honored the late Gil Hodges and his family in a ceremony (and press conference). The ceremony comes after Hodges, the manager of the 1969 Miracle Mets and an eight-time All-Star first baseman for the Dodgers, was posthumously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee in December.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO