Parking restrictions and detours ahead of French Quarter Fest
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — French Quarter Fest 2022 is almost here!
French Quarter Fest has already released a list of detours ahead of a weekend filled with food, music, and fun.
Festival-goers, hotel guests, French Quarter residents, business owners, and employees are reminded to be aware of the traffic rules and regulations of the City.After two-year hiatus, French Quarter Fest is coming back to New Orleans
Attendees are encouraged to park in the Central Business District, use public transportation, rideshare services, or ride bikes.Leaders with French Quarter Fest are hoping high gas prices don’t prevent visitors from flocking to NOLA
Traffic will be restricted from Thursday, April 21 until Sunday, April 24, starting at 12 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
No street parking in the French Quarter will be allowed between Iberville, North Rampart, Dumaine, and Decatur streets, except for vehicles that have permits.
