Optical illusion freaks out TikTok, makes viewers fear they’re colorblind

By Andrew Court
New York Post
 3 days ago

Is this a pyramid scheme?

An optical illusion video showing a pyramid is dividing viewers on TikTok, with many accusing its creator of playing tricks on his followers.

The creator — who goes by the handle @HecticNick— uploaded the video to the social media site, where it has been viewed more than 600,000 times.

The video shows a pyramid with a black dot near its apex. It initially appears to show the structure shaded in a teal color, while the sky behind it looks to be an orange tint.

“Focus on the black dot in the middle of this pyramid! After a little bit I’m gonna show you the same image but in black and white, although to you it’s going to appear to be in full color,” explains HecticNick.

The video then appears to change shade, showing the structure in black and white.

This will trick your eyes! 🤯 #illusions #opticalillusion

HecticNick subsequently claims that once a viewer blinks, the video will then revert back to color.

But not everyone was able to see the same thing.

“Am I the only one who saw black and white even when I stared at the dot?” one frustrated viewer asked in the comments section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASolA_0fAWWdtb00
@HecticNick (pictured) has not responded to claims he was tricking his faithful followers with the illusion.

That comment racked up 100 replies, with many concurring they could not see the pyramid revert back to color.

“WRONG. It didn’t work on me and I did it LIKE 26 TIMES,” another outraged TikToker chimed in.

Some were left panicked that they could be colorblind after only being able to see the pyramid in black and white.

HecticNick has not responded to the controversy and claims he was tricking his faithful followers.

Can you read this on your first try? 🤔 #fyp #illusion #opticalillusion

The popular TikToker boasts more than 3.9 million fans on the social media site, where he often shares optical illusions.

Earlier this week, a different optical illusion video he posted similarly went viral, purporting to reveal whether a viewer had bad eyesight.

“Only one percent of people can read what’s hidden in this image — can you?” the puzzle purveyor challenged in the clip, which sparked a flurry of reactions.

