La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Fire Department Chief’s last day

By Samantha Nitz
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Friday marked La Crosse Fire Department Chief Gilliam’s last day with the La Crosse Fire Department. The La Crosse Fire Department marked the occasion with a social post including photos including...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse Fire Department responds to structure fire, one firefighter hurt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday morning. According to a release by the La Crosse Fire Department, on Saturday at 6:57 a.m., the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a possible fire from the roof of the Valley View Mall building, located at 3800 State Road 16.
LA CROSSE, WI
La Crosse Tribune

La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam to retire next month

The city's fire chief is set to retire next month according to a resolution heading before the Finance & Personnel Committee in April. According to the resolution, Fire Chief Ken Gilliam informed the Police and Fire Commission that he intends to retire on Friday, April 15. The resolution was short-circuited...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
WSAW

Antigo Police looking for 2 girls last seen on Tuesday

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two teenage girls. Makaila Lenzner is 13-years-old and may be traveling with her cousin, McKenzie Bostwick. Antigo Police says the girls were last seen on April 12. It is believed the two may be in Rockford, Illinois.
ANTIGO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Tomah man arrested for 6th OWI after exceeding 110mph during brief chase

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a brief high-speed chase in Monroe County Saturday night. 48-year-old Chad Weaver of Tomah is accused of fleeing police and driving while intoxicated after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said he led them on a chase that lasted fewer than four minutes, according to a release.
TOMAH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police respond to body in street near 13th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say one person was found dead in the street near 13th and Atkinson Saturday morning, April 16. First responders attempted life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful. FOX6 is working to bring you more information on this incident. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDHL AM 920

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville city worker killed by falling tree

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 61-year-old Janesville dump truck driver was killed Tuesday morning when a tree fell across the road and hit his truck. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the 4900 block of N. River Road around 11:12 a.m. for what was first reported to be a crash. […]
JANESVILLE, WI
WSAW

Man killed in Portage County rollover crash

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old man died in a rollover crash Friday night. Deputies were called to State Highway 66 and Rustic Drive just before 7:45 p.m. on Friday. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a “severely damaged Dodge truck” on its roof in the ditch.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Hy-Vee and first responders distributing free hams at Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A collaboration is underway in Eau Claire to get holiday hams to local families. According to a release from Hy-Vee, as part of its annual One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign, Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 250 hams on Thursday, April 14.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WGN News

Fire breaks out at Crystal Lake banquet hall

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Crews on Saturday tried to put out a massive fire that broke out at a northwest suburban banquet hall that recently closed its doors. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday at D’Andrea Banquets and Conference, 4419 US-14, and as of 7 a.m., crews were still working to put out the […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WSAW

3 facing charges for stealing laundromat’s coin box

NECEDAH, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are facing criminal charges after they are accused of stealing a coin machine from a laundromat. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department said Daniel Horwath, 35, of Tomahawk, Brian Thomas, 33 of Eagle River and Kimberly Guite, 19 of Marshfield are all facing charges.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3 killed in 2-car crash in Frankfort; 1 hurt trying to help

Authorities say three people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the three people involved in the initial crash just before midnight Saturday were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway. The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Thursday morning fire at Banbury Place

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire Thursday morning at Banbury Place in Eau Claire. The fire, which happened at 6:55 a.m. in Building 13, was put out by the building’s sprinkler system before crews arrived, according to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue. Battalion...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

