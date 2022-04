MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Home prices are increasing at a rate not seen in decades. “We’re in this really crazy time in housing right now,” says Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud. She says there is a shortage of available homes. Realtor Monique Edwards says a simple home showing in Raleigh, North Carolina, drew a swarm of potential buyers. “People were frantic. They just wanted to make sure there was no holes in the walls. Ran upstairs, and they said, ‘OK, I want to put an offer,'” she says. According to Zillow, the number of listings dropped 42.4% from January 2020 to January 2022. Because of that,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 25 DAYS AGO