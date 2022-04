Pavement repairs and a light pole replacement will close a couple of ramps on Interstate 76 and state Route 8 on Thursday. The ramp from I-76 westbound to Route 8 northbound at Akron's Central Interchange will be closed for pavement repairs at 11 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. on Friday. The detour will be I-76 westbound to Main Street to I-76 eastbound and back to Route 8. ...

AKRON, OH ・ 26 DAYS AGO