LOVINGSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - David and Kim Bryant are the owners of Virginia Chestnuts in Nelson County. They planted more than 1,500 trees in their orchard by hand. It has truly been a labor of love, and they want to share it with you. They’re selling seedlings and dug trees, so you can enjoy your own chestnut trees at home.

LOVINGSTON, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO