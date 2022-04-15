ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 16 Is National Healthcare Decisions Day

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

HSHS Illinois hospitals encourage families to discuss health care decisions. Each year in mid-April families are encouraged to have the often-difficult conversation with loved ones about health care decision-making. Putting your wishes in writing is one of the most important things you can do to ensure you remain in control of...

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Wound Healing Center Recognized For Clinical Excellence In Patient Satisfaction And Wound Healing Rates

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Wound Healing Center has once again been named a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Wound Healing Center has won this award every year since it opened in 2010.
Tips From HSHS Medical Group For Allergy Sufferers

As the temperature in Illinois continues to rise, physicians and providers are encouraging spring allergy sufferers to come up with a strategy to combat the upcoming season. From diagnosing preexisting allergies to recommending medications, health care providers say now is the time to prepare for the start of the allergy season beginning in April or May.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center Highlights Importance Of Foot Health During National Foot Health Awareness Month

As National Foot Health Awareness Month kicks off this April, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Wound Healing Center aims to educate the public on common foot wounds and treatment. Right now, nearly 7 million Americans are living with a chronic wound, and more than 2 million of those are suffering from diabetic foot ulcers.
Kenneth W. “Ken” Haywood, 48

Kenneth W. “Ken” Haywood passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Oakridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to funeral services, Tuesday at the funeral home. Ken’s family requests casual attire for the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Effingham County Relay for Life or St. Jude’s.
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Martinsville

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. North Cline Orchard Road just south of East 1400th Road, Martinsville, Clark County. WHEN:. April 12, 2022 at approximately 8:17 p.m. VEHICLE:. Unit 2 – 2018 White Ford Explorer. DRIVER:. Unit 2 – Megan R. Bennett,...
Vernon Eskew, 84

Vernon Eskew, 84, of Effingham, IL, passed away at 12:20 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Effingham Rehab and Health Care Center in Effingham, IL. Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at First Church of God in Effingham with Pastor Richard Artis officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Illinois Launches Assistance Program For Homeowners

Illinois is launching a program to help homeowners who have fallen behind on monthly mortgage payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Struggling homeowners will be eligible for up to 30-thousand-dollars in free assistance to pay past due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and/or condo association fees.
Timothy Paul Nueller, 55

Timothy Paul Mueller, 55, of Neoga entered into heaven at 5:15am April 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Tim was born on July 10, 1966, in Effingham, Il to Earl and Doris (Stuemke) Mueller. After graduating from Effingham High School and finishing a degree in automotive at Lake Land College, Tim married Lisa Nichols on a very hot August 18, 1990. Later, they were blessed with two girls, Allison and Rebecca (Allison he liked the best and Rebecca, well they stopped at perfection she says).
Wausau area obituaries April 18, 2022

Jerry Ellen Gunderson, 95, died April 10, 2022, at her home in Wausau, in Hospice care. She was born December 29,1926 to Evie and Gus Ruether, in Columbia, Missouri. Jerry was a big sister to two brothers, Bob and Mike. The family settled in the tiny town of Glasgow, MO, on the banks of the muddy Missouri River.
Suzanne R. McKerrow, 83

Suzanne R. McKerrow 83 of Neoga, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in her residence. She was born June 22, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Roman and Izell (Helm) Klaja. She married Rob McKerrow January 26, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois. Suzanne was a housewife, a mother, she taught religion classes in the Catholic Church, and was a Church Sacristan for many years. She was a member of the St. Mary Of The Assumption Church and the Women’s Council both of Neoga, Illinois and she was active in Pro Life. Mrs. McKerrow is survived by her husband, Rob McKerrow of Neoga, Illinois; son, Robert McKerrow (Anita) of Teutopolis, Illinois; grandchildren, Jeremy McKerrow (Adrianna), Travis McKerrow (Lisa), Allyson Paden (Mark), Rob Olmstead (Melissa), Paul Olmstead (Cindy), Monica Carter, Mindy Pinkerton (Jeff), Jordan McKerrow and Brandon McKerrow; thirteen great grandchildren; daughter in law, Mary McKerrow of Toledo, Illinois; brothers, Robin Klaja of Chicago, Illinois and Bill Klaja (Lisa) of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Kathy Russell (Gene) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Kevin McKerrow and Mac McKerrow; daughter Colleen McKerrow and grandchildren, Michelle McKerrow, Kerrie McKerrow, and Landon Stuckey.
Phyllis Anne Zink-Schwenk, 73

Phyllis Anne Zink-Schwenk, formerly Phyllis Hayes, 73, of Urbana, IL passed Wednesday at 12:30 pm, November 24, 2021 at home surrounded by loving family. Phyllis was born in Louisville, IL February 13, 1948 to John Calvin and Rochelle C. (Colclasure) Zink. She earned her Masters of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1994. She retired from the University of Illinois after serving as an Assistant Director of Student Affairs.
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, IHOP®

The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. IHOP®, located at 1805 W Fayette Ave., Effingham, opened in March 2022 in the Petro Stopping Center in the old Iron Skillet...
William Norbert “Wild Bill” Ruholl, 67

William Norbert “Wild Bill” Ruholl, age 67, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 9:00 PM – Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Georgia Ann Reardon, 75

Georgia Ann Reardon, 75, of Mattoon, IL, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Georgia was born on December 31, 1946, in Mattoon, the daughter of George and Marjorie (Bartel) Hall. She was a 1964 graduate of Mattoon High School and went on to receive her Associate Degree from Lake Land College. She then worked and retired from Lake Land College where she worked as a secretary for many years. Georgia married Dan Reardon on October 25, 1967, and from that union they were blessed with two sons, Brian and Aaron. Georgia was a devoted member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Mattoon. She enjoyed reading, volunteering with the Brownie Scouts and at St. Mary’s School in Mattoon and treasured time with her sons and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
