April 16 Is National Healthcare Decisions Day

Suzanne R. McKerrow 83 of Neoga, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in her residence. She was born June 22, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Roman and Izell (Helm) Klaja. She married Rob McKerrow January 26, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois. Suzanne was a housewife, a mother, she taught religion classes in the Catholic Church, and was a Church Sacristan for many years. She was a member of the St. Mary Of The Assumption Church and the Women’s Council both of Neoga, Illinois and she was active in Pro Life. Mrs. McKerrow is survived by her husband, Rob McKerrow of Neoga, Illinois; son, Robert McKerrow (Anita) of Teutopolis, Illinois; grandchildren, Jeremy McKerrow (Adrianna), Travis McKerrow (Lisa), Allyson Paden (Mark), Rob Olmstead (Melissa), Paul Olmstead (Cindy), Monica Carter, Mindy Pinkerton (Jeff), Jordan McKerrow and Brandon McKerrow; thirteen great grandchildren; daughter in law, Mary McKerrow of Toledo, Illinois; brothers, Robin Klaja of Chicago, Illinois and Bill Klaja (Lisa) of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Kathy Russell (Gene) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Kevin McKerrow and Mac McKerrow; daughter Colleen McKerrow and grandchildren, Michelle McKerrow, Kerrie McKerrow, and Landon Stuckey.

NEOGA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO