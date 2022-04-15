ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-speed chase through 2 counties ends with an arrest in Dothan

By Aaron Dixon, Seth Feiner
 3 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Alabama State Troopers say a high-speed chase that spanned two Wiregrass counties has ended with one arrest in Dothan.

On Thursday, around 1 p.m., an Alabama state trooper saw a red and white Suzuki motorcycle driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 231.

ALEA troopers say the chase reached speeds around 100 miles per hour.

Photo of the motorcycle involved in the chase

The chase spanned from around Ozark through Dothan ending near a church on Honeysuckle Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Dothan police search for missing teen

Police closed off Wesley Way and Alderbrook Road along Honeysuckle Road to stop the chase.

Devin J. Edwards, 25, of Dade City, Florida was arrested on charges of attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Edwards is currently in the Dale County Jail with no bond set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

