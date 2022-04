The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 13 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, March 18 through Thursday, March 24. Happily, our weekly numbers are too small to be of accurate statistical relevance when breaking them down for vaccination rates. Due to this, we will provide a breakdown of the vaccination status of cases on a less regular basis; waiting until there are enough cases that we can pool to make them statistically meaningful.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO