Marion County, SC

One flown to hospital after crash on Highway 501 in Marion County

By Kaitlyn Luna
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVDVz_0fAWTk6t00

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Friday after a crash on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to officials.

At about 12:30 p.m., troopers were sent to the area of Highway 501 and SC 41 for a crash with injuries. Marion Fire & Rescue Chief Jeremy Bass said three people were injured.

Marion Fire & Rescue said the driver of one of the vehicles was pinned underneath the dashboard. The driver was removed from the vehicle and flown to a hospital, according to officials. Two people from a second vehicle were evaluated on scene and not transported, Bass said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zv2aB_0fAWTk6t00
    Courtesy: Marion Fire & Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7HFM_0fAWTk6t00
    Courtesy: Marion Fire & Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUmaK_0fAWTk6t00
    Courtesy: Marion Fire & Rescue

The road has been cleared and has since re-opened, Bass said.

