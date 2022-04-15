One flown to hospital after crash on Highway 501 in Marion County
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Friday after a crash on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to officials.
At about 12:30 p.m., troopers were sent to the area of Highway 501 and SC 41 for a crash with injuries. Marion Fire & Rescue Chief Jeremy Bass said three people were injured.
Marion Fire & Rescue said the driver of one of the vehicles was pinned underneath the dashboard. The driver was removed from the vehicle and flown to a hospital, according to officials. Two people from a second vehicle were evaluated on scene and not transported, Bass said.
The road has been cleared and has since re-opened, Bass said.
