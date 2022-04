A Vermont man died late Wednesday night when his truck left the roadway and collided with a utility pole in the town of Rutland, state police announced. Vermont State Police troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on East Pittsford Road just before 9 p.m. and found the truck driver badly injured. He was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

RUTLAND, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO