ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBX 950

Paul Bunyan Statues: Where to Find the Big Guy in New York

By Will Phillips
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, Paul Bunyan. The giant lumberjack and his blue ox Babe are as American as apple pie. The iconic symbol of strength is usually depicted in a red - often checkered - shirt, wielding an axe and a smile. He's one of the more enduring figures of American folklore, alongside the...

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

‘Tooth’ Be Told: Where Does New York Rank in Tooth Fairy Payouts?

I guess nothing is safe from inflation. Even the Tooth Fairy has to dig a little deeper through her pocketbook these days. Do you remember what the Tooth Fairy gave you for your baby teeth? A quarter? Maybe a dollar, if it was a particularly good specimen? Well, guess what. It's 2022, and that ain't gonna cut it.
BUSINESS
WIBX 950

New York History Comes Alive At These 11 Cool Historical Centers

While you are out and about doing a little "daytripping" this summer, stop in to the county historical society center where ever you are to learn the real story of each place. Every county has a historical society, they are all open to the public with tours an exhibits, and you never know what you will find when you get there.
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#International Fiberglass
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
WIBX 950

Amazon Closing 4 New York Sites Leaving Many Out of Work

A number of New Yorkers are searching for work after Amazon suddenly decided to close four locations. A recent WARN notice states Amazon is closing four stores in New York. Among the closers are Amazon 4-Star, book, and pop-up stores, according to the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program.
News 12

Guide: Where to find food trucks in New Jersey

Craving something savory or sweet? It doesn't really matter when it comes to food trucks, where you can have it all -- you just have to know where to find them! Below are a list of food trucks and where you could find them in New Jersey. Be sure to check out the food truck's website before heading out.
RESTAURANTS
WIBX 950

New York’s 1st Marijuana Growing Licenses Go To 52 Farmers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York approved 52 licenses that will allow hemp farmers to get a head start on growing marijuana for the state’s upcoming adult market. The state Cannabis Control Board approved the licenses under a new law that allows hemp cultivators to grow marijuana for the legal recreational market for two years.
AGRICULTURE
WIBX 950

DEC Taking Steps To Stop Native Spearfishing At The Oneida Hatchery

Do indigenous people have the right to fish out of season by this Central New York hatchery? The DEC doesn't think so and has already done something to stop it. It's important to remember there are always two sides to every story. Both the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and Native American's have opposing views on the matter, but first let's learn the facts.
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

The Most Shoplifted Grocery Item in New York Might Surprise You

The most shoplifted grocery store item in New York is the same most shoplifted item worldwide, but that doesn't make it any less surprising. At least it was to me. With the price of food what it is these days... I don't want to say I condone shoplifting, but I will say that I understand it. Every time I check out at the supermarket now, an exasperated expulsion of air leaves my lips when I get the total. For Americans everywhere, that's been our reality for several months at this point. And who knows when we'll get any semblance of relief.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

When It Is Tea Time In New York, Head To These 15 Top Tea Houses

I came late to the tea party, I guess. I have always been a coffee man. Exclusively. But just a short while back I started sipping a cup of tea once in a while. And I liked it. One thing that amazes me about tea is the variety of tea leaves that are available in the many tea shops and tea houses in Upstate New York. You will see that on this list.
RESTAURANTS
WIBX 950

Keep Your Eyes Peeled In New York State For Invasive New Beetle

While the bug may be small, they sure leave a pretty noticeable sign where they are. Springtime is feasting time for this pesky critter, and according to the USDA, they feed mainly on stressed, dying, or even dead trees. They are incredibly invasive. All over New York State, you might not see the beetles, but you easily could see the devastation they leave behind.
ANIMALS
WIBX 950

25 ‘Safest’ Hometowns in New York State

New Yorkers worry about crime and safety more than any other state. So where are the safest cities in New York to live?. SafeWise reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share it's its 8th annual "50 Safest Cities in New York for 2022” report. "New Yorkers worry more...
POLITICS
WIBX 950

Tony’s Pizza Locations Adding Hope On The Menu In Central New York

Local Tony’s Pizza locations all across Central New York are adding Hope On The Menu all across Central New York this April. The locations of Tony's you'll find Hope are on Commercial Drive in New Hartford, Washington Mills, Burrstone Road in Utica and on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro. All locations will be donating 10% of sales all day on Wednesday, April 27th to the American Cancer Society as part of the ‘Hope on the Menu’ program. The promotion includes both eat-in, delivery and take-out orders all day.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Have You Seen Kevin the Peacock? He’s Gone Missing in Rome

Have you seen Kevin? He's been missing several days and his family is really worried. Kevin is a peacock that Kimi Parsons Lamphier has had for the last two years. "I have always loved how beautiful they are. A friend knew we were looking for one and picked him up from a livestock auction for us," explained Kimi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy