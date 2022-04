Renay and Tracy Fowler of Fashions by FowlerCourtesy of Fashions by Fowler. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Historically speaking, many women have become involved in the fashion industry. Fashion is often considered an expression of one's true personality, character, and creativity. People make tough decisions about what to wear and where to shop every day. Parties, work, church, recreational dinner dances, and other activities will determine fashionable ideas about what to wear and how to wear it.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO