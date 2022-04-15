ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, Maryland rare D-I schools with top Black leadership

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the past year, Temple has hired a new president, athletic director and football coach, all Black men. The...

Commanders tap Bellamy to replace Vermillion as head trainer

The Washington Commanders have hired Al Bellamy as their new head athletic trainer. Bellamy replaces Ryan Vermillion, who was placed on administrative leave because of what Washington called “an ongoing criminal investigation” unrelated to the team. Federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant at the team’s practice facility and a local home in October. A Commanders spokesman declined comment when asked if Vermillion was still on leave or no longer with the organization. Bellamy returns to Washington where he spent 13 years on the team’s medical staff. He spent the past nine years as director of athletic training for Temple University athletics.
Duke’s Williams entering NBA draft after sophomore season

Duke big man Mark Williams is entering the NBA draft. The 7-foot-1, 242-pound sophomore announced his decision in a social media video Monday evening. Williams is ranked as the No. 18 draft prospect by ESPN. He was a finalist for national defensive player of the year. Williams averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds, and ranked 12th nationally with 2.82 blocks per game. Williams also shot 70.4 percent through two college seasons and improved at the foul line. Williams started all 39 games for Duke last season, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four.
DURHAM, NC

