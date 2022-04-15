Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire, mayor says
By CNN Newsource
KEYT
3 days ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June, just two years after the previous chief resigned in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting in the city. Bryant became interim chief in June 2020, when then-chief Erika Shields resigned a day after an Atlanta Police Department officer shot and killed...
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said he plans to retire from the force at the end of April. The announcement came Monday morning. Bleichner has served as chief of police since 2011 and has been a member of the Normal Police Department since 1991. “I...
ATLANTA — A teen was shot in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to police. An investigation into the incident is currently underway. Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Stone Road SW in Atlanta at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. This is not far from Stone Hogan Park.
A man was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta Tuesday after he punched a Southwest Airlines employee, according to police. Social media video of the incident shows Courtney Drummond shouting as he approaches a counter, and punching an employee. The video also shows several employees intervening. In a statement,...
The House voted to cut the state gas tax. Waterbury police are giving tips after several catalytic converters were stolen over the weekend. Hamden held a meeting on safety after recent crimes at popular shopping plaza. Updated: 2 hours ago. Meteorologist Mark Dixon says scattered showers will lead to heavier...
ATLANTA — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in the woods of Atlanta's Carey Park neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to a "person deceased" call at 5 p.m. to the area of 7th St. NW and Etheridge Dr. NW. When...
ASHEBORO, NC (WGHP) — In a matter of four days, four teenagers have been shot in Asheboro. On Wednesday, Asheboro Police Chief Mark Lineberry confirmed the latest incident near Coleridge Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was a drive-by shooting. Shaheede Marshall, 19, was shot in the leg. The juveniles who were shot are 15 […]
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a person found shot and killed along the Pryor Street I-20 highway ramp Thursday morning. According to Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, the Atlanta Police homicide commander, officers got a call about a person shot around 12:15 a.m. He added that the victim is about...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 25-year-old man Friday night. The incident happened at a convenience store on Clifton Road around 8:30 p.m. Atlanta Police said a man walked in the store wearing a mask and latex gloves and carrying two...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the identity of a man shot and killed early Saturday morning. Tolen L. Flowers, 30, was found in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street at approximately 2:08 a.m. April 16, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:15 a.m. Police are […]
ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — A former Armstrong police officer has been charged with dozens of crimes, making him the latest in a string of former town officials to face criminal charges in the last 14 months. Radio station KILR reports that former Armstrong officer Benjamin Scheevel was charged earlier this month with 84 felony and misdemeanor counts — some dating back to 2016. The counts include stalking of at least two women, non-felonious misconduct in office, assault and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He also faces counts of obstruction, theft and tax evasion. The case is being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is also pursuing cases again other former Armstrong officials, including the former mayor, police chief and several town clerks.
A former WNBA star is reportedly facing some troubling charges from an arrest this past Friday. Shoni Schimmel, a two-time WNBA All-Star, was reportedly arrested on charges of assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. According to The Oregonian, Schimmel, 29, was...
John Henry Ramirez’s execution date was scheduled last week in south Texas for this coming October, but two days later, a Texas attorney general who doesn’t believe in the death penalty withdrew his death warrant. Ramirez was convicted of robbing and murdering Pablo Castro in 2004, stabbing him...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say street gangs are behind brazen robberies in which people are followed home from fancy locations, tackled and robbed of expensive watches, cars or other goods. The head of a “follow-home robbery” task force told the LA Police Commission on Tuesday that at least 17 gangs had staged robberies in which people were followed from fancy shops and restaurants in Hollywood or elsewhere, then held up at gunpoint, kicked, beaten or pistol-whipped. Two victims died. Capt. Jonathan Tippet says the task force has made several dozen arrests and the number of holdups generally has fallen. However, he also said there had been five such robberies in the past 48 hours.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge ruled that five Oakland police officers who fatally shot a homeless man in 2018 were unjustly fired and should have kept their jobs. The East Bay Times reports that an Alameda County Superior Court judge said in his ruling issued Tuesday that Oakland city employees “improperly manipulated” an outside investigator’s report that initially concluded the officers were unjustly fired and should have kept their jobs. The officers fatally shot Joshua Pawlik, 31, in North Oakland on March 11, 2018. Pawlik was armed and asleep in a small space between two homes. Officers rustled him from his sleep and said they fired at him because he would not put down the gun.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly filed court documents in a deadly downtown Sacramento shooting reveal that three of the six who died were involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout. At least one of them fired a weapon while another boasted before the killing about shooting rival members. The information was contained in documents filed Friday by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office. Court documents say suspect Smiley Martin and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi posted on social media earlier in the day that they wanted to shoot rival gang members. The Sacramento Bee was first to report on the filings. The April 3 shootout wounded a dozen others.
A 21-year-old Georgia man has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the killings of an elderly couple and their grandson inside their family business. Jacob Muse was arrested late Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Evelyn and Tommy Hawk, both 75, and their 18-year-old grandson, Luke, whose bodies were found April 8 inside the Lock, Stock & Barrel shooting range and gun store in a small Georgia town outside Atlanta.
In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
Comments / 0