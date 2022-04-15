ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Traffic advisories in Northwest Florida

By Daniel Heiser
 3 days ago

( WKRG ) — The Florida Department of Transportation released a notice that there will be disruptions to traffic throughout the North Florida area.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY –

  • U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 17 through Saturday, April 23. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.
  • West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement Motorists traveling on West Cervantes Street between Dominguez and A streets will encounter the following traffic impacts:
  • Intermittent lane restrictions and temporary detours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway. Paving operations are currently underway between Dominquez and Shoemaker streets and will progress eastward. At times, drivers may be temporarily detoured to side streets to accommodate the work. Operations are anticipated to be complete in May.
  • Inside lane closures and shifts between D and Q streets as crews perform median improvements, signalization installation, and construct ​curb, gutter, and sidewalk.
  • North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 18 through Friday, April 22, as crews mobilize materials and equipment.
  • Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures the week of Monday, April 18 as crews place a watermain.
  • Airport Boulevard (S.R. 750) Routine Maintenance from West of Palafox Street to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from west of Palafox Street to Davis Highway from 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the week of Monday, April 18 as crews place asphalt on the roadway.
  • Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) from Manchester Street to the Bayou Chico Bridge – The sidewalks on the southern side of Barrancas Avenue, between Live Oak Avenue and the Bayou Chico Bridge, and sidewalks on the northern side of Barrancas Avenue, between Manchester Avenue and Pace Boulevard, will be closed as crews work on sidewalk improvements. Detours will be in place for pedestrians in these areas.
  • Interstate 10 (I-10) Pavement Markings at the Pensacola Weigh Station – Crews will perform striping operations at the westbound weigh station the week of Monday, April 18.  During the operations the westbound station and adjacent truck parking area will be temporarily closed.
  • I-10/I-110 Interchange Construction activities have begun to improve safety on a 3/4-mile segment of I-10 at the I-110 Interchange. Drivers can expect periodic lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
  • Pace Boulevard (S.R. 292) from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – Construction activities have begun to mill and resurface Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) from the Bayou Chico Bridge to Pace Boulevard, and Pace Boulevard (S.R. 292) from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue in Escambia County. Motorists and bicyclists can expect lane closures and traffic shifts. Lane closures will be limited to the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. timeframe. Pedestrian detours will be in place while sidewalk improvements are underway.
  • S . R. 85 (South Ferdon Boulevard) Bridge Rehabilitation over FG&A Railroad – There will be intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22 as crews clean, repair, and seal areas of the bridge.
  • Pine Forest Road (S . R. 297) Pavement Coring Operations from U.S. 90 (Mobile Highway) to Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, April 18 through Thursday, April 21 as crews perform pavement coring operations .
  • I -10 Routine Maintenance from US 90ALT (Exit Five) east of US 90 (Exit 17)- Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19 as crews perform guardrail repairs.
  • U.S. 90 Turn Lane Construction at Pathstone Boulevard – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, April 18 through Sunday, May 15 as crews perform paving operations.
  • I-110 Routine Maintenance at Mile Marker Zero Through Seven – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19 as crews perform guardrail repairs.
  • North 9th Avenue (U.S. 98) Routine Utility Maintenance near East La Rua Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 as crews perform utility maintenance
  • Pace Boulevard (S.R. 292) Routine Bridge Inspection over Bayou Chico – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 0.4 miles south of U.S. 98 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 as crews perform routine inspection.
  • Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) Routine Utility Maintenance South of Langley Avenue intersection to Brookshire Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 18 through Thursday, April 21 as crews perform tree trimming operations.
  • 9 Mile Road (U.S 90) Routine Maintenance West of Allegheny Avenue – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, April 15 through Monday, April 18 as crews perform concrete operations.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY –

  • Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 17 through Saturday, April 23. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

OKALOOSA COUNTY –

  • State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive – The week of Sunday, April 17 drivers will encounter the following intermittent, temporary lane closures on S.R. 85 between S.R. 123 and Shoal River Bridge:
    • Southbound lane closures will occur except between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. (peak traffic hours)
    • Northbound lane closures will occur except between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. (peak travel hours)
  • Lewis Turner Boulevard (S.R. 189) Turn Lane Construction Between Judge Maney Way and Roberts Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach – Northboundmotorists can expect intermittent inside lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21 as crews perform paving operations.
  • Airport Road Turn Lane Construction at Mattie Kelley Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 as crews perform paving operations.

FDOT says all of these traffic disruptions are weather permitted and may become delayed or rescheduled if these events are disrupted by inclement weather. You are urged to use caution when driving in these areas, especially at night.

