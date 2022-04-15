Traffic advisories in Northwest Florida

( WKRG ) — The Florida Department of Transportation released a notice that there will be disruptions to traffic throughout the North Florida area.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY –

SANTA ROSA COUNTY –

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 17 through Saturday, April 23. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

OKALOOSA COUNTY –

State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive – The week of Sunday, April 17 drivers will encounter the following intermittent, temporary lane closures on S.R. 85 between S.R. 123 and Shoal River Bridge: Southbound lane closures will occur except between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. (peak traffic hours) Northbound lane closures will occur except between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. (peak travel hours)

The week of Sunday, April 17 drivers will encounter the following intermittent, temporary lane closures on S.R. 85 between S.R. 123 and Shoal River Bridge: Lewis Turner Boulevard (S.R. 189) Turn Lane Construction Between Judge Maney Way and Roberts Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach – Northboundmotorists can expect intermittent inside lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21 as crews perform paving operations.

Northboundmotorists can expect intermittent inside lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21 as crews perform paving operations. Airport Road Turn Lane Construction at Mattie Kelley Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 as crews perform paving operations.

FDOT says all of these traffic disruptions are weather permitted and may become delayed or rescheduled if these events are disrupted by inclement weather. You are urged to use caution when driving in these areas, especially at night.

