Las Vegas, NV

Injured Copperfield trick participant loses lawsuit appeal

By KEN RITTER, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has upheld a jury’s findings that illusionist David Copperfield and the MGM Grand hotel-casino were not financially responsible for a British tourist’s injuries during a signature vanishing act at a Las Vegas Strip show in 2013. Gavin Cox...

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — A former Armstrong police officer has been charged with dozens of crimes, making him the latest in a string of former town officials to face criminal charges in the last 14 months. Radio station KILR reports that former Armstrong officer Benjamin Scheevel was charged earlier this month with 84 felony and misdemeanor counts — some dating back to 2016. The counts include stalking of at least two women, non-felonious misconduct in office, assault and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He also faces counts of obstruction, theft and tax evasion. The case is being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is also pursuing cases again other former Armstrong officials, including the former mayor, police chief and several town clerks.
Justice Sotomayor Says SCOTUS Turned a ‘Blind Eye’ to Racial Bias Claims of Man Sentenced to Die for Dallas Dentist’s Murder

The Supreme Court’s conservative wing on Monday rejected an effort to review whether racial bias infected a death penalty case. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, argued in a dissent that their peers turned a “blind eye” to bias claims by failing to scrutinize a juror’s professed belief that Black people are statistically more likely to commit violence.
